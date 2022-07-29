Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

A featherweight division matchup between veteran Brazilian striker, the #13 ranked contender, Edson Barboza, and surging undefeated finisher, the #15 ranked contender, Ilia Topuria has been added to a UFC event on October 29. At the time of publication, a location or venue for the event has yet to be determined by the organization.

Nova Friburgo striker, Barboza will make his first Octagon walk since a one-sided unanimous decision loss against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 272 back in March of this year.

As for Ilia Topuria, the streaking German-born finisher managed to turn in a spectacular, one-punch knockout win over recent feature, Jai Herbert in a brief lightweight excursion at UFC London back in March of this year. News of Barboza’s return against Topuria was first reported by Laura Fernandez Bynilla

Attempting to snap a two-fight losing skid in his Octagon return, Brazilian veteran, Barboza suffered another one-sided third round knockout loss to Georgian kicker, Giga Chikadze back in August of last year.

Boasting a 22-11 professional record, Barboza’s most recent victory came in the form of a stunning third punch knockout win against recent UFC Long Island winner, Shane Burgos at UFC 262 back in May of last year. 

Barboza’s sole other triumph since his 2020 featherweight run began came in the form of a unanimous decision win over Makwan Amirkhani on ‘Fight Island’ in October of that year.

Ilia Topuria has been touted as a future top contender at featherweight

12-0 as a professional, Ilia Topuria has managed to land four consecutive victories in the UFC since his debut against Youssef Zalal on the same card as Barboza’s win against Amirkhani.

Before his knockout success against Wolverhampton native, Herbert, the highly-touted, Topuria defeated both Damon Jackson and Ryan Hall with knockout successes at the featherweight limit. 

The UFC event scheduled to take place on October 29. – is yet to also land an official main event slot, as well as an official location, or venue. 

