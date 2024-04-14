Ilia Topuria left unimpressed by Max Holloway’s win at UFC 300: ‘He will have to go back in the line’

ByMakoa Goble
Ilia Topuria is ready to accept Max Holloway’s challenge but claims it won’t be much of a challenge at all. He plans on defeating Holloway and sending him to the “back of the line” in terms of featherweight title contention.

Such a thing is very bold to say, considering Holloway’s prowess at 145lbs and his recent exploits in his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. In case you hadn’t heard, Holloway moved up to 155lbs for the second time in his career to face Gaethje for the BMF title.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

Gaethje and Holloway battled it out for five rounds, with ‘Blessed’ landing a stunning knockout over Gaethje with just three seconds left in the final round. Now, Holloway stands on top of the world, and as he’s said: “We got options.”

Ilia Topuria is ready to face Max Holloway

Making good on his previous plans, Holloway was successful in his battle with Gaethje and made good on his word to call out Ilia Topuria after the fight.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Topuria has now accepted this challenge but has some very bold words for the title challenger, claiming that he is excited to send Holloway back to the bottom of the totem pole.

Holloway BMF title UFC 300
Mandatory Credit Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“It’s clear to me that my next fight is against Max Holloway,” Ilia Topuria told ESPN Deportes. “Congratulations, and enjoy tonight, but after fighting me, he will have to go back in the line”

Currently undefeated and riding a 7-0 streak in the UFC, Topuria claimed the throne with a spectacular victory over Alexander Volkanovski. Upon his ascent up the ranks, though, Topuria never had to test himself against Holloway. It will surely be his biggest challenge since Volkanovski himself, and certainly a frightening endeavor, considering how great ‘Blessed’ looked at UFC 300.

Do you think Ilia Topuria defeats Max Holloway?

Makoa Goble is an American writer born in Virginia Beach, Virginia who grew up in Northern California. A father of two, Makoa is a family man and has had a love of writing and MMA since he was a child himself.

