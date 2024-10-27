Ilia Topuria’s Five Best UFC Knockouts as ‘El Matador’ Continues His Reign

In case you were still wondering just how good Ilia Topuria is, UFC 308 served as definitive proof that he is an elite fighter.

The UFC featherweight champion knocked out Max Holloway in devastating fashion to retain his belt. So, after such a star-making performance, we thought it’d be wise to go back and look at some of his best KOs since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Top 5 Best Ilia Topuria Knockouts in the UFC

5) Damon Jackson

Ilia Topuria knew that he had to make a statement against Damon Jackson. After picking up a decision win in his UFC debut, he came out all guns blazing in this one. He put a real beating on Damon Jackson and after having him against the fence, he unloaded and dusted him off in under three minutes.

4) Ryan Hall

Ryan Hall is known as a submission specialist. In this fight, he took that way too far. He continually tried to get Topuria to the ground and largely failed to do so, and ultimately, he was made to pay for that as ‘El Matador’ met him on the ground and punched him into oblivion.

3) Alexander Volkanovski

Was Alexander Volkanovski performing well in this bout? Sure. Was Ilia Topuria destined to get the knockout and reach the top of the mountain? It certainly seems that way. The Spaniard marched forward at will and, in truth, made light work of one of the best fighters of this generation.

2) Jai Herbert

The reason this KO is so impressive is because Ilia Topuria was hurt pretty badly by a really nice head kick from Jai Herbert. Alas, it didn’t matter too much when the dust settled, because Ilia hit the Black Country sensation so hard that he literally lifted him off of his feet.

1) Max Holloway

#UFC308 TOPURIA BECOMES THE FIRST MAN TO KNOCK OUT MAX HOLLOWAY AAAAAAHHHH pic.twitter.com/KMSkoNnorP — Eldragonair (@elmanity) October 26, 2024

How could it be anything else? Ilia Topuria walked in there against an absolute legend in Max Holloway and became the first person to knock him out. That is insanely impressive on every level, and it makes you wonder just how far he can go in mixed martial arts.