Ilia Topuria responds to call out from Arman Tsarukyan after UFC Qatar

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has responded to a call out from Arman Tsarukyan in the wake of UFC Qatar.

In the main event of UFC Qatar last night, Arman Tsarukyan put on a really impressive display as he dispatched of Dan Hooker. In doing so, he seemingly vaulted himself right into contention for a world title opportunity at 155 pounds. He proceeded to call out Ilia Topuria in his post-fight interview, continuing a saga that has seen the two go back and forth at one another on social media in recent months.

As you can imagine, Ilia Topuria has plenty of options at his disposal right now. He is also, seemingly, more than happy to take on just about anyone that the UFC puts in front of him – but it’s worth noting that he has dismissed Arman’s case on more than one occasion. Who knows, maybe now that he has returned to action and done so with a convincing win, he will be persuaded that this is the right next move for him.

In a recent tweet, Ilia Topuria had a few interesting words for Tsarukyan as fans and pundits continue to speculate over what exactly the UFC is going to do next in the lightweight title picture.

Arman, every time we see each other in person you freeze up like a scared duck with no idea what to do. You know I handle you however I want. I fight whoever the UFC chooses. And remember I slapped you and you just laughed, then you go around acting like a gangster. So keep… pic.twitter.com/1O9S3PKOU1 — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) November 23, 2025

“Arman, every time we see each other in person you freeze up like a scared duck with no idea what to do. You know I handle you however I want. I fight whoever the UFC chooses. And remember I slapped you and you just laughed, then you go around acting like a gangster. So keep going, you’re on the right path… just a few levels below me, kid.”

Obviously, things are looking pretty congested at the top of the lightweight rankings. In addition to Tsarukyan, there’s a chance that Topuria could also face off against Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje. Plus, Dana White may have one eye on a potential superfight between ‘El Matador’ and Islam Makhachev, which fans have been waiting to see for quite a while.

Either way, things are shaping up nicely.