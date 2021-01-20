Ike Villanueva is looking to get his first UFC win agaisnt Brazilian submission specialist Vinicius Moreira at UFC Fight Island 8.

Round 1: Ike Villanueva is coming forward with lot’s of output at the start of round one. Vinicius Moreira is doing well to keep his hands up and is avoiding most of the attacks. Villanueva switches it up, goes to the body and lands well. That opens up the head which he lands on clearly for the first time in this fight. Moreira steams forwards and lands a punch of his own. The Brazilian has his hands up high so Villanueva is targetting the legs and body now. Villanueva seems to be out of range most of the time. He’s trying to cover ground before throwing his punches but they are missing badly. He makes up for it with a big punch upstairs. Villanueva gets a reaction for the first time in this fight. Moreira lands a superman punch. Villanueva connects with an uppercut. They clash and clinch for a second. Moreira throws a knee on the exit. He tries to get to work with his kicks as round one comes to a close.

Round 2: Both men come out swinging at the start of round two. Villanueva appears to be the better striker. Moreira appears to be vulnerable when he attempts to strike. Villanueva throws an overhand right that flattens Moreira. This fight is over!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ike Villanueva def. Vinicius Moreira via KO in round two.