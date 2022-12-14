Ian Garry aims to for name to be in the GOAT discussion alongside Conor McGregor: “I’m the future for a reason.”

UFC welterweight Ian Garry has high hopes for his future in the promotion.

Garry has never lacked confidence, but the undefeated 25-year-old has some serious shoes to fill. Being from Ireland and also being a successful cage fighter, comparisons to former UFC champion, Conor McGregor, are inevitable.

Garry however says he wants to carve out his own legacy and be remembered for the things that he accomplishes in his career.

“I’ve always been touted as the next Conor McGregor for ages. And the truth is I’m Ian Garry,” Garry said. “I’m the future for a reason. I have an attitude that I’m going to be the best. And I want to go out there and prove it, and I don’t think any baton needs to be passed.

“Conor McGregor is Conor McGregor, and always will be the person who changed the UFC. And I just hope to go out there and have my name in the conversation of the greatest of all time. All I want is to have respect on my name as being one of the best fighters to ever enter the organization. And I think I’m leading that right now.”

Ian Garry calls out Jorge Masvidal

Although Garry has yet to touch the rankings, he is already eyeing up some of the biggest names in the division. ‘The Future’ would call out former title challenger Jorge Masvidal.

“Right, because the BMF belt is a load of b****cks. But if someone is going to have it, it shouldn’t be him”, Garry said. “That guy walking around like a street Jesus thinking he’s a gangster. Why do you deserve to be, why do you deserve to be the baddest man. Because you fight people? Great. That’s your job.

“So you should do your job, don’t be thinking it’s cool to be going out fighting people on the streets, that’s not being a good role model for kids. So I’d love to smash him, that would be my first fight.” (H/T TheSouthAfrican)

