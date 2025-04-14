Ian Garry warns Carlos Prates ahead of UFC Kansas City fight: ‘I’m going to finish this guy’

Making a short-notice return at UFC Kansas City next weekend, Irish striker, Ian Garry remains supremely confident in his ability to hand Brazilian finisher, Carlos Prates his first promotional defeat — by finish, no less.

Garry, a top-contender in the promotion’s welterweight ranks, will make his return to action for the first time since suffering his first professional loss opposite the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 last December in a five round co-main event clash.

As for Prates, the Fighting Nerds staple recorded his fourth straight win in the Octagon-proper last time out, stopping common-foe, Neil Magny with a blistering opening round knockout at UFC Vegas 100 in the duo’s headliner in November of last year.

And meeting Ian Garry next weekend, the duo replace an injury stricken former light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill — who was scheduled to fight former title challenger, Khalil Rountree. That pairing will instead now headline UFC Fight Night Baku this summer.

Ian Garry predicts stoppage win over Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Hoping to bounce back to the winner’s enclosure for the first time in his combat sports run, former Cage Warriors kingpin, Garry insists he has visualized a world in which he finishes Prates when they share the Octagon in Missouri this weekend.

There’s a reason [Carlos Prates] is on a 10-fight knockout streak, fair play to him, that’s great,” Ian Garry told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I’m impressed with him to a certain extent. And then I think of him as an opponent and I’m like… That’s, that’s not gonna work out well for you, mate. I promise you right now, I feel it in my heart, I see it every time I close my eyes, I’m going to finish this guy.”

"There's a reason [Carlos Prates] is on a 10-fight knockout streak, fair play to him, that's great… I'm impressed with him to a certain extent. And then I think of him as an opponent and I'm like… That's, that's not gonna work out well for you, mate.



I promise you right now,… pic.twitter.com/CrRQhdVwNr — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 14, 2025

In his most recent win, Portmarnock striker, Garry took out Michael ‘Venom’ Page in an impressive unanimous decision success in the summer of last year during International Fight Week.