Holly Holm fully expects to be back inside the octagon by 2023, and has even named Meisha Tate as her next possible.

Holm has been recovering from surgery after her fight with Ketlen Veira back in May. The former UFC champion ultimately loss that fight by split decision, but still feels as if she did enough that night to get her hand raised. Holm will be looking to get back inside the octagon around early 2023, and she hopes to be back in the gym training within the next few months as well.

Holm has had a history of injures that have required surgeries. Back in 2021 she had to have surgery, as her kidney was giving her some issues. That forced her to pull out of her fight with Julianna Pena, and was part of the reason she had only one fight over the span of 19 months. Holm also required surgery back in 2018, when she tore her meniscus and was forced out the entire year.

Holly Holm already has an opponent in mind for her triumphant return to the octagon

“I’m open and ready to fight anyone, but it would come full circle with Miesha [Tate],” Holm said in an interview with Brett Okamoto. “I know she went down in weight in her last fight and I don’t know what her thoughts would be on coming back up [to bantamweight], but if that’s a fight I could get back and avenge a loss, I’d love to. It’s not the only thing I’m looking at, but it’s at the top of the list.” (Transcribed by ESPN)

Holm was the first person to beat Ronda Rousey, by knocking her out with a vicious head kick. Tate would then take Holm’s championship belt away from her, by submitting her in Holm’s first title defense. Holm said that it would be nice for the story to come “full circle” as she would get another chance to beat Tate.