Hightlights: Dhiego Lima Flattens Chad Laprise

Dhiego Lima silenced the Canadian crowd as he absolutely flattened Chad Laprise in a Fight Pass feature bout.

UFC 231 Got started off with a band in the first prelim of the night and Lima continued the trend.

Laprise was pushing the pace early on as he backed up Lima towards the cage. That, however proved to be his downfall. Lima timed a perfect left hook that send the Canadian to the canvas. That was all she wrote.

Watch Lima land the one-hitter quitter on Laprise below.

This is a signature win for Lima who has struggled a bit in his UFC run. If he could string a few wins together he could make the welterweight divition interesting.