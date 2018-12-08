Highlights: Aleksandar Rakić Smokes Devin Clark

UFC 231 Got started off with a bang as Aleksandar Rakić absolutely smoked Devin Clark in the evenings opening bout.



Austria’s Rakić wasted little time getting the action going in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The two light heavyweights went back and forth for just over four minutes. Then the heavily favorited Rakić ended Clark’s night with a spinning back fist followed by some punches.

Watch Rakić kick off UFC 231 with a bang below.

Wow!! Aleksandar Rakic making a name for himself in 2018! #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/qs2hKe6wJN — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 8, 2018

With the win, Rakic improves to 11-1. He defentily looks the part of a high-level light heavyweight. It will be interesting to see what 2019 brings for Rakic.

