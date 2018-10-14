Highlights: Vicious KO Kicks Off Bellator 208

The eyes on this evening’s (Sat., October 13, 2018) Bellator 208 from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, are on the Fedor vs. Chael Sonnen main event. The bout will determine the second finalist of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix.

Yet it was a featherweight who got the action started off right in New York. Henry Corrales scored an emphatic finish over Andy Main. The victory gave him an amazing four-fight win streak following three straight losses to start his Bellator run. It appears that the promotion sticking with Corrales was a good decision.

The fight lasted until the third. In the end, it took one perfect left hand from ‘OK’ Corrales to floor Main. Watch the card-starter here: