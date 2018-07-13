Highlights: Ultra-Rare Submission Ends ONE War

The focus of the mixed martial arts world may be on tonight’s Bellator 202 and tomorrow night’s UFC Boise, but ONE Championship is making an early case for the best fight this week.

It all went down when lightweight Ariel Sexton met Kota Shimoishi at today’s ONE Championship’s Pursuit of Power event Friday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with Sexton getting an edge to control his opponent from top position and rain down punches.

But like a true zombie of the fight game, Shimoishi persevered and fought back, turning the tables on Sexton and landing his own impressive shots as the fight became a grueling battle. Not to be outdone, “Tarzan” threw the kitchen sink and then some at his ultra-tough adversary, locking on a rarely if ever seen reverse triangle where he also bent Shimoishi’s arm/elbow at what looked to be an excruciating angle.

Watch the highlights of his amazing win right here: