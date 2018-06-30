Highlights: The ‘Greatest Match We’ve Ever Seen’ In ONE

ONE Championship 75 may have just played host to the 2018 Fight Of The Year.

Two-division champion Aung La N Sang defended his middleweight crown against Ken Hasegawa in the main event. Veteran play-by-play commentator Michael Schiavello couldn’t believe what he was seeing, saying the following (via MMA Junkie):

“Words can’t describe!” Schiavello said. “Suffice to say, Aung La N Sang vs. Ken Hasegawa was the greatest match we’ve ever seen!”

Don’t believe the hype? Just check out the side-by-side photos of Sand and Hasegawa’s faces after going to war:

Both men showed a tremendous amount of heart in the fight, but in the end Sang retained his title with a fifth round knockout after connecting on an uppercut. He also has to worry about defending the welterweight title in the near future, after successfully defending the promotion’s 185-pound strap against Hasegawa.

The full results for the ONE Championship 75 event can be found below:

Aung La N Sang def. Ken Hasegawa via R5 TKO (strikes, 3:13)

Leandro Issa def. Roman Alvarez via R1 submission (arm-triangle choke, 1:26)

Sagetdao Petpayathai def. Ma Jia Wen via unanimous decision

Tetsuya Yamada def. Rafael Nunes via R 2 TKO (doctor’s stoppage, 4:05)

Chen Lei def. Ahmad Qais Jasoor via R3 TKO (1:27)

Kritsada Kongsrichai def. Jeremy Miado via unanimous decision

Mite Yine def. Saw Darwait via R1 TKO (strikes, 2:48)