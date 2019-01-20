Highlights: Surging Prospect Secures Third Straight UFC Finish

Rising UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen took advantage of a chance to make a big impression against Mario Bautista on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

With two straight UFC finishes over Iuri Alcantara and Austin Arnett, Sandhagen extended that streak in impressive fashion.

First, he rocked Bautista with a vicious flying knee:

Bautista somehow survived, however, and secured a takedown. But Sandhagen capitalized by locking on an inverted triangle. When Bautista broke free, Sandhagen transitioned into a kimura and finally an armbar that got the tap.

Watch his third straight stoppage here: