Highlights: Spin Kick TKO Kicks Off UFC Fortaleza

A rising prospect got tonight’s (Sat., February 2, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil, started off right.

Rising 12-1 Dagestani Said Nurmagomedov had the pressure of his famous family name heading into his preliminary card bout against Ricardo Ramos. He felt no ill effects of that pressure, however.

Nurmagomedov unleashed a hellacious spinning back kick to the body in the first frame that rocked Ramos. From there the end was nigh. Nurmagomedov landed a head kick and a barrage of punches that forced the referee to stop the bout.

Watch the spin kick TKO here: