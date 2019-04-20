Highlights: Sergei Pavlovich Melts Marcelo Golm In First UFC Win

After suffering a violent stoppage loss to Alistair Overeem last November, Sergei Pavlovich needed to bounce back strong when he met Marcelo Golm on the main card of today’s (Sat., April 20, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 7 from Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Pavlovich got just that with a vicious first-round knockout. It took him just over one minute to stop the Brazilian in impressive fashion. A barrage of punches against the fence ended with a massive overhand and an absolutely brutal uppercut that ended the action at one minute, six seconds of the first round.

An amazing first UFC win, to say the least. Watch it courtesy of the UFC here: