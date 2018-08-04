Highlights: Rising UFC Flyweight Destroys Unbeaten Prospect

The hype train was in full effect for previously undefeated flyweight Jose “Shorty” Torres heading into his preliminary card bout against Alex Perez at tonight’s (Sat., August 4, 2018) UFC 227 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, so much so that Demetrious Johnson had even touted the rising star.

However, Perez apparently didn’t get the memo, as he sent a resounding message that he was indeed the better 125-pound fighter with an absolutely vicious onslaught in the first round, unloading an unreal 104 significant strikes in the frame to score a jaw-dropping finish.

It was Perez’ eighth straight win and his third in the Octagon after debuting on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series last summer. Watch the beatdown here: