Highlights: Rising Featherweight Debuts With Controversial TKO

Featherweight prospect Sadiq Yusuff was on the hunt for a statement win in his UFC debut against Suman Mokhtarian on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., December 1, 2018) UFC Fight Night 142 from the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia. “Super” Sadiq got what he was looking for. However, it was not without a controversial TKO.

Yusuff definitely landed some big shots early. Mikhtarian appeared to be hurt. But while Yusuff poured on a flurry of shots against the cage, it also looked like perhaps not all of them got through.

Yusuff got the win nonetheless and dedicated it to his big brother who recently passed away. He looks like the real deal at 145 pounds. It may have been better if his big debut wasn’t shrouded in doubt because he has tons of talent. Watch the controversial TKO here. Was it enough for the ref to call it off?