Highlights: Joseph Benavidez Brutally Finishes Opponent – Twice

Joseph Benavidez was in need of a win when he met Alex Perez on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Fri., November 30, 2018) The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 28 Finale from The Pearl at The Palms Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He got just that – twice.

Benavidez had Perez on skates early and took the fight to the ground as a result. He poured on an assault of ground and pound thanks to his world-class wrestling pedigree. Shots rained down on a defenseless Perez, many that appeared to be to the back of the head. But what was followed was even worse.

Referee Yves Lavigne stepped in for what appeared a clear stoppage. Benavidez stepped off Perez. But the action was allowed to continue for some reason. Perez went for a takedown and those watching were in awe. Ever the professional, Benavidez ground Perez again and finished the fight the same way he did the first time.

It was something we’ve very possibly never seen in mixed martial arts (MMA). After the win, he called out the winner of the TJ Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo title bout at January 26’s UFC 233. Watch it right here: