Highlights: Israel Adesanya Destroys Derek Brunson

Surging future star Israel Adesanya faced the toughest test of his short UFC career when he met veteran Derek Brunson in the opening main card bout of tonight’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

“The Last Stylebender” passed that test with flying colors. After a predictably wrestling-heavy opening round from Brunson, Adesanya found his timing. He landed a perfectly-timed knee off the last of Brunson’s eight failed takedown attempts. He dropped Brunson once and did so again with a head kick followed by a quick right hand behind it.

Finally, a pinpoint left dropped Brunson for the third time and referee Herb Dean had seen enough, giving “The Last Stylebender” his biggest win. Watch the wholly impressive stoppage from the rising star: