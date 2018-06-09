Highlights: Heavyweights Throw Down In Exhausting War At UFC 225

Out of the seemingly countless amazing bouts on tonight’s (Sat., June 9, 2018) UFC 225 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, perhaps the most innocuous of them was the heavyweight bout between Rashad Coulter and Chris de la Rocha.

However, the fight ended up being an all-out slugfest with both fighters throwing and landing a never-ending stream of massive shots.

The action started off hot with Coulter winging haymakers:

De la Rocha landed some strikes of his own and got a takedown, only to see Coulter get back up and continue landing some big shots:

But “The Daywalker” may have gassed himself out throwing all the massive blows, as de la Rocha got top control in the second round and began unleashing a torrent of ground and pound, forcing the referee to stop the fight and give de la Rocha an impressive stoppage victory: