Highlights: Flying Knee Knockout Keeps UFC Sao Paulo Rolling

Knockout artist Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos sought to add UFC debutant Luigi Vendramini to his list of victims on the Fight Pass prelims of tonight’s (Sat., September 22, 2018) UFC Fight Night 137 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil. And he did because of a lethal flying knee.

“Capoeira’ added another highlight reel finish to his record with a massive flying knee knockout. The victory came on the heels of his spinning wheel kick over Sean Strickland in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this year.

The win therefore gave the quietly-rising welterweight an impressive six straight victories in the notoriously dangerous welterweight division. Watch his latest flashy KO right here: