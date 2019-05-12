Highlights: Douglas Lima Knocks MVP Out Cold At Bellator 221

Spread the word!













Touted striker Michael ‘Venom’ Page faced the toughest test when he met former champion Douglas Lima on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) Bellator 221 from Rosemont, Illinois.

The bout carried high stakes as the winner would move on to the finals of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. ‘MVP’ was unable to pass the test, however, as the fight came to a wild ending sequence.

Lima threw a low kick that Page countered, but ‘MVP’ was still off-balance. He fell to a knee, and as he did Lima nailed him with a clipping knockout blow. In the end, Page was knocked out cold and Lima advanced in the GP.

Watch the vicious knockout courtesy of Mike Pendleton here: