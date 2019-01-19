Highlights: Christian Lee Scores Brutal Stoppage At ONE: Eternal Glory

Rising 20-year-old featherweight contender Christian Lee continued his rapid rise against Edward Kelly at today’s ONE: Eternal Glory from Jakarta, Indonesia.

The bout was a rematch of their September 2018 here Lee was disqualified for an illegal suplex. The result was not as controversial this time. Lee was able to ground and mount Kelly in the first round. From there, he opened up with a vicious assault of ground and pound to win the fight just under three minutes into the opening round.

The impressive stoppage gave him two straight wins and six out of his last eight. Lee will most certainly be looking to fight for the title in 2019, as he called out champion Martin Nguyen after defeating Kelly. And he may just get there.

For now, watch his latest win right here: