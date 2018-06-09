Highlights: Charles Oliveira Scores Another Brutal Sub To Kick Off UFC 225

With three losses in his last four UFC fights, talented submission wizard Charles Oliveira had his back against the wall when he met longtime veteran Clay Guida on the Fight Pass-aired preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., June 9, 2018) UFC 225 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert needed a win, and he got just that in impressive style. Cutting Guida open with a picturesque jab in the first round, Oliveira capitalized on an ill-advised takedown attempt from “The Carpenter” to lock on his signature guillotine choke.

It was so tight that the bloodied, tough-as-nails Guida had no choice but to tap out or pass out, locking up a sixth submission victory in his last seven for “Do Bronx.”

Watch the exciting choke that got UFC 225 started right below:

LIGHTNING QUICK IN CHI-TOWN. Oliveira forces the tap in round one. Catch the action LIVE NOW https://t.co/eLpsj7wVJ7 #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/VKS4ABnKO4 — UFC (@ufc) June 9, 2018