Highlights: Bantamweights Throw Down In Vicious War At UFC 227

The two title fights at the top of the card are understandably getting the most press, but the featured preliminary card fight between Pedro Munhoz and Brett Johns at tonight’s (Sat., August 4, 2018) UFC 227 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, may have just stolen the show.

Munhoz came outs guns blazing, stunning Johns with two huge body kicks including this roundhouse:

Despite being hurt by the body kicks and dropped by some brutal low kicks from Munhoz, Johns persevered and walked forward to land some several huge shots of his own as the fight became all-out war:

Munhoz’ chin was impressive just as Johns’ toughness and will were as well. Ultimately the Brazilian took home an impressive unanimous decision in an amazing bout: