Highlights: Scary Anderson Silva Knee Injury Earns Jared Cannonier Victory At UFC 237

Anderson Silva gave mixed martial arts (MMA) fans a scare tonight (Sat. May 11, 2019) at the UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV) from Brazil. Silva took on Jarred Cannonier in the co-main event of the evening.

Silva and Cannonier were exchanging in the closing seconds of the round, when Cannonier landed a hard leg kick. Silva crumbled over in a good amount of pain, yelling. The referee stepped in to call the action off.

Luckily, the injury doesn’t seem to be as bad as Silva’s injury against Chris Weidman back in 2013. Check it out here:

🙏 out to Anderson Silva…That did not look good! pic.twitter.com/SYDUMViqPR — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) May 12, 2019

An injured Anderson Silva limps out of the Octagon. So unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/34U5d4Skgg — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) May 12, 2019

