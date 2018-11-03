Highlights: Amazing Armbar Kicks Off UFC 230

Shane Burgos got tonight’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 preliminary card from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, started right with an amazing armbar.

Facing the dangerous Kurt Holobaugh on the Fight Pass-aired prelims, Burgos met his opponent in a vicious war from the outset. Holobaugh was landing thudding low kicks at will. He then switched it up and went with hands, dropping Burgos with a quick left hook.

But that was where the momentum shifted. Burgos smiled and locked on a tight armbar with a quickness, synching it on tight. Holobaugh had no choice but to tap for an insane first-round win for Burgos. Watch it here: