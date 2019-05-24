Highlights: Akhmet Aliev Bombards Carlao Silva With Fists

Spread the word!













Akhmet Aliev bombarded Carlao Silva with a flurry of fists in the first round of their lightweight match-up tonight at the Professional Fighters League (PFL) event.

The end came at just 2:24 of the first round. It was the latest in what has been an eventful second show of the PFL’s 2019 season (via PFL MMA Twitter):

So 🔥 right now! Akhmed Aliev extends his win streak to 8 with a W in his #PFLmma debut. Aliev earns 6 points with the 1st Round KO #PFL2 pic.twitter.com/z5Y98bslaP — #PFLmma (@ProFightLeague) May 24, 2019

The “Butcher” put the rest of the 155-pound fighters on notice with his display of speed and explosiveness in his victory over Silva.

The promotion’s second event of the 2019 season has provided some really entertaining mixed martial arts. The new ESPN deal has seemingly lit a fire under these fighters this season.