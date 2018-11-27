Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw Set For UFC 233

Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw with the UFC flyweight title up for grabs have been announced for the UFC 233 pay-per-view event.

The UFC today announced the bout between the current bantamweight champion and flyweight champ for the main event. It’s been well established that Dillashaw will move down 10 pounds to challenge for Cejudo’s 125-pound belt.

Cejudo beat Demetrious Johnson to capture the title by split decision in the co-main event of UFC 227 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Following the fight, Cejudo called for a fight against Dillashaw. It turns out that he also fought on this card when he scored a first round KO victory over Cody Garbrandt in the main event.

UFC 233 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +.

The promotion has yet to confirm what fight will serve as the co-headliner but it will likely be Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler in a welterweight contest. The UFC will be announcing more bouts for this event in the coming weeks. Here’s how the current card looks like:

UFC 233 Card

Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw – for flyweight title

Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler

Islam Makhachev vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Paul Felder vs. James Vick

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Marion Reneau

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski