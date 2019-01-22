UFC on ESPN+ 1 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Henry Cejudo & TJ Dillashaw Top Everyone

This past weekend (Sat. January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 went down from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It was the first UFC event to be broadcast on an ESPN platform. In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo made his first-ever title defense. “The Messenger” defended his throne against 135-pound champion TJ Dillashaw. Shockingly, Cejudo finished Dillashaw via first-round TKO in under a minute.

Also on the card, ex-NFL star Greg Hardy made his UFC debut in the co-main event. The heavyweight faced Allen Crowder in a fight that ended with an illegal knee from the former Dallas Cowboy. A fight between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Alexander Hernandez also headlined the preliminary card on ESPN.

Reebok has paid the fighters of UFC on ESPN+ 1 their sponsorship money. Main eventers Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw lead the way with $40,000 paydays each. The full payouts include:

