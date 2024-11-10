Henry Cejudo Roasts Mario Bautista for ‘Holding’ Tactics in Confrontation

ByCraig Pekios
Henry Cejudo put Mario Bautista in his place.

Bautista is coming off the biggest win of his career, scoring a split-decision victory over former featherweight world champion Jose Aldo. Bautista extended his unbeaten streak to seven with the win, but his performance left a lot to be desired.

Throughout much of the contest, Bautista held Aldo against the fence and little else which prompted fight fans to lambaste both him and the decision in his favor.

But whether or not you appreciated his performance, the fact of the matter is Bautista won and launched himself into the bantamweight top 10. Immediately following the win, Bautista called for a fight with former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo.

Even with Cejudo dropping back-to-back bouts against Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili, it still felt like Bautista was aiming a little high. As it turns out, ‘Triple C’ felt the same way and made that abundantly clear when he met Bautista face-to-face at LFA 196 in Phoenix.

Is Mario Bautista vs. Henry Cejudo the fight to make?

It definitely felt like Cejudo got the best of Bautista during their verbal exchange. Perhaps we’ll see them settle their difference of opinion inside the Octagon.

Though Cejudo has far more accolades than Bautista, he’s only three spots ahead of the streaking standout in the bantamweight rankings, sitting in the No. 7 spot as of this writing.

Are you interested in seeing Henry Cejudo vs. Mario Bautista, or does Bautista have more work to do before getting a fight with such a high-profile opponent?

