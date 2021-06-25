Former UFC Champion and Olympic gold medalist, Henry Cejudo, has issued a response after Khabib Nurmagomedov jokingly suggested Hasbulla Magomedov was going to kill him.

Hasbulla, known as “Mini Khabib”, went viral after as staredown between him and Adbu Rozik went became a hit on social media. With Khabib sarcastically suggesting Cejudo vs Hasbulla could be a future fight, It wasn’t a surprise to see Cejudo have an equally amusing response to Khabib.

You better be careful what you wish for @hasbulla.magomedov I will throw you around like a new born, not even @khabib_nurmagomedov can save you from the wrath of Triple C! ☠️🔪#bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/90QbanoFnl — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 24, 2021

Hasbulla is an 18 year old man but suffers from Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) which is why he has a childlike appearance.

Cejudo, still retired from MMA competition is being rumored for a potential return to the octagon one day. Only time will tell when it comes to the former champion.

