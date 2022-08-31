Henry Cejudo Rekindled His Feud With Conor McGregor, Crowning Him The New ‘King Of Cringe’

Henry Cejudo has taken another shot at Conor McGregor, calling him the true “King of Cringe”.

Cejudo and McGregor have long taken shots at each other, usually on Twitter and other types of social media. It started with Cejudo criticizing McGregor for his striking technique and giving him pointers. Cejudo even brought up a possibility of the two squaring off in a lightweight matchup. Both Cejudo and McGregor are in the illustrious group of fighters that have held two championships simultaneously in different divisions.

In order to fire up the rivalry, Cejudo dropped a seven minute video titled “Why Conor McGregor SUCKS”, in hopes to get a reaction from McGregor.

Cejudo was busting on ‘The Notorious’, claiming that he’s out there “twerking” and claiming that McGregor is the “King of Cringe”. He also had some legitimate criticism for the striking as well.

“Can Conor crack? Absolutely he can crack, but he’s also in range. Pads don’t hit back,” Cejudo said. “You can have knees coming in, you can get taken down, which is his biggest thing. There’s a lot of things Conor really needs to work on. All these movements back and forth and then, boom, he goes. That’s stuff is not going to help him. That stuff is going to get him tired. It’s better for Conor to use his energy more efficiently.” (Transcribed by MMAFighting)

“Conor McGregor, I’m going to give you some tips here. If you want to take your training serious, you’re going to have to really focus on your entries. As I said before, you really want to disguise what you’re doing. Power’s not the key, man. You’re precise. It doesn’t take that much power to knock somebody out, but you tend to like the physique style of look. But get away from that, man. Study your positions, study fakes, study feints, study the real distance game, adjust your stance, because if you’re able to do that, Conor, maybe, just maybe you’ll be able to be a top contender.”

It didn’t take Conor McGregor too long to take a shot at Henry Cejudo

I’m the fuckin goat an ya know it — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2022

McGregor continues his hard work to get back into the octagon after breaking his leg in his last fight against Dustin Poirier. Cejudo on the other hand is also gearing up for a UFC return. He has ended the USADA testing pool and his coach believes he will fight by the end of the year.