Henry Cejudo recently went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The former dual-weight UFC champion was on commentary duty as Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA promotion, Eagle FC, made its United States debut. ‘Triple C’ was the target of some pretty funny jokes on social media after he was spotted sporting platform heels to the event.

During a recent episode of the Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo explained exactly why he was caught on camera wearing shoes that boosted his height, he said.

“They said, ‘Listen man, you can wear a little high top shoes or we’re gonna give you an apple box.’ So we ended up buying these shoes and I was like,’You know what, these shoes give me an extra two inches. I’m gonna go with these shoes.’ So whichever way you wanna cut, slice and dice it, I was gonna be on top of a box or I had to wear some two-inch shoes. So anyways, I went for the shoes.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Henry Cejudo Wants To Fight Alexander Volkanovski

‘Triple C’ retired from MMA after stopping Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020.

Despite that, he has been consistently calling out UFC champions and has recently zeroed in on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The Aussie fighter was expected to face Max Holloway for a third time at UFC 272 but ‘Blessed’ was forced out of the bout due to injury. Volkanovski was quickly matched up against ‘The Korean Zombie’ and the two will now square off on April 9 at UFC 273.

Cejudo voiced his displeasure at being overlooked for a shot at the featherweight title, although it never really seemed on the cards as he is not currently in the USADA testing pool.

Do you think we’ll ever see Henry Cejudo return to MMA?

