Former two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo recently talked about top bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen who he holds in very high regard.

Speaking to The Schmo, Cejudo said he was very impressed with Sandhagen, “He’s probably in my opinion, probably the best 135 pounds other than me, but he just had to learn how to bring the fight to Sandhagen. He’s got to bring the fight that said you cannot give that kid space. He’s extremely dangerous.”

“He’s got talent, but if you don’t bring the fight, he’s gonna get you because the one thing that he does know very well and that’s distance and his composure, which is you know, which is the things that I look at when I watch a fighter.” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

This is of course all coming after Sandhagen provided the best performance of his career recently as he knocked out Frankie Edgar with a spectacular flying knee in 28 seconds.

While Cejudo remains retired, he has been continuously training and it seems one day he’ll return to the sport where he has claimed first ballot hall of fame status. The man who never lost his 2 belts can return when and if he wants, and will be welcomed back with a slew of potential high level matchups.

Who would you like to see Henry Cejudo fight in his return to the Octagon? How do you see a Cejudo-Sandhagen fight playing out?