Henry Cejudo Believes He Might Finish TJ Dillashaw “Quicker” At Bantamweight

Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw likely haven’t seen the last of each other inside the Octagon.

Dillashaw was defeated by Cejudo in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 1 last month. Cejudo pulled off a stunning first-round TKO victory over the 135-pound champ. Some believe the stoppage was a tad premature, especially Dillashaw, while others believed it was just. With that being said, much talk of a rematch has been dominating the conversation.

It’s likely it takes place at 135 pounds, so Cejudo could attempt to become the UFC’s fourth-ever “Champ Champ.” If that were to happen, Cejudo tells MMA Fighting he might finish Dillashaw even “quicker” at bantamweight (via Bloody Elbow):

“Maybe I’m gonna finish him quicker,” Cejudo said.

It would certainly be interesting to see Cejudo and Dillashaw matched up at 135 pounds. Dillashaw was extremely upset with the way the first fight with Cejudo ended, and complained the stoppage was early. He put in a ton of work to make the cut down to 125 pounds, and felt as if his opportunity at becoming a two-division UFC champion was robbed from him.

Even UFC President Dana White believes the stoppage was early. If the UFC does decide to run it back, it will likely take place at bantamweight. Especially with all the doubts surrounding the flyweight division.