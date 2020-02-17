Henry Cejudo Plans To Beat Jose Aldo Before Fighting Alexander Volkanovski At 145lbs

Spread the word!













UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo took to social media earlier this week to call out featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. The former flyweight king is dead serious about stepping up to challenge the Australian but first he wants to fight featherweight great turned bantamweight contender Jose Aldo. Speaking to ESPN Cejudo said the Brazilian is the front runner to be his next fight right now.

“I think that’s where all the roads are leading to, Jose Aldo is another legend,” Cejudo said. “To me, when you able to add Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, and Jose Aldo … I’m covering everyone from flyweight to featherweight. So of course, I want to. He’s going to be the next to bend the knee to Triple C. That cabbage patch head is going down. He’s gonna kiss my feet, Jose Waldo.”

“The other fight that kinda brings appetite to me is – and a lot of people will probably laugh, but that’s okay – Alexander Volkanovski,” he continued. “I do feel like I have the style to beat him, I sincerely do. I got good wrestling, I got my hands, we’re about the same height. I would eventually like to go up and fight him. He’s going to fight [Max] Holloway, I know that the rematch with him and Max is in the works. Me and Aldo can go at it and who knows, maybe afterwards we’ll see what’s up.”

The newly crowned champion at 145lbs was quick to dismiss Cejudo’s call out, but that doesn’t faze ‘Triple C’. In is mind he has the beating of Volkanovski and given the chance he will become a three weight UFC champion.

“It was cute,” Cejudo said about the dismissal. “He’s an overgrown midget. He knows what time it is, he knows I can take him out.”

“Quadruple C. Olympic champ, flyweight champ, bantamweight champ, and the featherweight champion of the world. The beautiful thing about it is I know how many fans I have, and I know how many fans I have created from the people who have just doubted me. And why not? I can do it. I know I can. I’m a conqueror.”

“A lot of it depends on Uncle Dana,” he said. “Uncle Dana said he’d never count me out again. He said ‘I’ll never doubt that kid again.’ I beat Jose Waldo, I wouldn’t mind fighting Volkanovski. I wouldn’t mind fighting that Kiwi. Drinking some kiwi juice.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)