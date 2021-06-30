Hector Lombard has called for Jake Paul to step up and fight him in a bare-knuckle boxing match.

The former MMA champion took to social media to post a mock fight poster featuring him and the Paul and asked the YouTuber if he wants to fight in BKFC or boxing, he wrote.

“We do it at @bareknucklefc or we do it in a boxing match @jakepaul?? I know you wanna make it happen the question is where do you want to do it?? I know you want to do it in a boxing match.. but do you have the balls to do it at BareknuckleFC??? Where would you guys like to see it??? everyone tag #jakepaul”

Lombard is the current cruiserweight champion in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. This past weekend, Lombard squared off against Joe Riggs in a fun fight that ended in controversial circumstances.

The MMA veterans went at it in a wild fight before Lombard held onto Riggs’ shorts and uncorked a punch. As a result, the fight was waved off as Riggs was unable to see out of one of his eyes and therefore unable to continue – Lombard was declared the new cruiserweight BKFC champion.

Post-fight, things only got crazier, as Lombard began his post-fight interview he was approached by fellow BKFC competitor Lorenzo Hunt. The former UFC contender clearly wasn’t a fan of his personal space being invaded and immediately began swinging at Hunt. Riggs was on hand to drag Lombard away and prevent absolute carnage breaking out.

Paul is currently 3-0 in professional boxing. The 24-year-old has looked good against extremely poor opposition. His most high-profile win came last time out against former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder, Ben Askren. Paul is now set to square off against Tyron Woodley on Showtime pay-per-view on August 28.

