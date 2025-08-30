Upset Alert! James Cannon Crushes Hector Lombard with 20-Second KO – DBX 3 Highlights

James Cannon delivered the upset of the night at DBX 3, scoring a quick-fire finish against MMA legend Hector Lombard.

Cannon came out and immediately closed the distance, clipping Lombard with a left that knocked the former Bellator champion back against the ropes. Lombard desperately tried to hang on, but that left him open for a barrage of strikes that ultimately put him on the mat and down for the count less than 20 seconds into the co-main event.

Official Result: James Cannon def. Hector Lombard via KO (strikes) at 0:19 of Round 1.

Check out Highlights From Hector Lombard vs. James Cannon at DBX 3:

JAMES CANNON GETS THE UPSET OVER HECTOR LOMBARD! 🔥🔥🔥 #dbx3 pic.twitter.com/R3iJH3NixE — Dirty Boxing Championship (@DirtyBoxing_) August 30, 2025

+500 UNDERDOG CANNON KNOCKS OUT HECTOR LOMBARD IN UNDER 20 SECONDS IN ROUND 1 #DBX3 pic.twitter.com/AGENd7Cxy0 — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) August 30, 2025