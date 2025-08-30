Upset Alert! James Cannon Crushes Hector Lombard with 20-Second KO – DBX 3 Highlights
James Cannon delivered the upset of the night at DBX 3, scoring a quick-fire finish against MMA legend Hector Lombard.
Cannon came out and immediately closed the distance, clipping Lombard with a left that knocked the former Bellator champion back against the ropes. Lombard desperately tried to hang on, but that left him open for a barrage of strikes that ultimately put him on the mat and down for the count less than 20 seconds into the co-main event.
Official Result: James Cannon def. Hector Lombard via KO (strikes) at 0:19 of Round 1.