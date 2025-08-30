Upset Alert! James Cannon Crushes Hector Lombard with 20-Second KO – DBX 3 Highlights

James Cannon delivered the upset of the night at DBX 3, scoring a quick-fire finish against MMA legend Hector Lombard.

Cannon came out and immediately closed the distance, clipping Lombard with a left that knocked the former Bellator champion back against the ropes. Lombard desperately tried to hang on, but that left him open for a barrage of strikes that ultimately put him on the mat and down for the count less than 20 seconds into the co-main event.

Official Result: James Cannon def. Hector Lombard via KO (strikes) at 0:19 of Round 1. 

Check out Highlights From Hector Lombard vs. James Cannon at DBX 3:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

