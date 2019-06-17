Heather Hardy Fires Back At Negative Fans After Bellator 222 Loss

Spread the word!













Heather Hardy wasn’t happy with the response that she got after her latest fight under the Bellator MMA banner, and decided to fire back at fans.

The plans that the world boxing champion had going into her fight against Taylor Turner didn’t work out the way that she wanted. Hardy lost to Turner by TKO at the Bellator 222 event on Fri. June 14, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on DAZN.

The fight aired on the preliminary portion of the fight card. Hardy seems resilient in her approach to MMA despite the rocky road that she’s been on. She was able to conquer the boxing world and escape without a loss.

Hardy took to her official Twitter account to issue a statement on the loss Friday night, and the fans who have been sending negative hateful comments. You can read her statement here:

“The hardest part of that loss, is knowing that there were so many people out there who enjoyed watching me lose. I see you all,with your negative hateful comments. I don’t respond-but they sit with me. I’m just a regular mom trying my best. I’m just doing the best I can for Annie.”

In her Bellator debut, it marked Hardy’s second professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout. This is where she suffered a loss to Kristina Williams at Bellator 185, which took place on Friday, October 20, 2017. She got smashed by Williams, who picked up the second-round TKO win.

While she’s been up and down in MMA, she did hold an undefeated record of 20-0 (1 NC) as a pro boxer, so her future still looks bright.