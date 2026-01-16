He Called Him a Fat Kid Right Before the Head-Kick UFC KO – Now It’s a Tattoo

UFC commentator Jon Anik has finally given the full backstory on one of his most replayed commentary lines, and revealed it now lives permanently on Quillan Salkilld’s foot.

During Salkilld’s first‑round head‑kick knockout of Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi last October, Anik was in the middle of a human‑interest riff about Haqparast’s childhood when the finish landed. Haqparast has spoken before about being an overweight kid in Germany whose Afghan parents pushed him into kickboxing at 14 because of his size.

He was a really fat kid … His parents owned a bakery

That story has since been paired online with another detail: his family runs a bakery, which became the seed for Anik’s on‑air line that “he was a really fat kid” and “his parents owned a bakery,” a setup that has been clipped and recycled across TikTok and Instagram highlight edits.​

Speaking on Spinnin Backfist, the UFC voice Anik explained how that moment came together in real time. He described the challenge of threading short personal stories into live action without the natural pauses commentators get in other sports, saying he is constantly scanning for a 10–12 second window mid‑round to drop a bit of background.

“The human‑interest stuff, trying to tie that in during fights, is challenging. Unlike football where you have a break between plays or a whistle in basketball, I’m trying to figure out mid‑round if I have an opportunity to tell a 10‑ or 12‑second story.”

While Salkilld and Haqparast traded on the feet, Anik launched into the bakery anecdote, noting that he empathised with a kid whose parents owned a shop full of cakes and pastries. As he told it, he even turned to Laura Sanko cageside to continue the thought, then snapped his eyes back to the cage just in time to catch Salkilld’s right leg whip up high.​

We got to ask Jon Anik today about his infamous “but his parents owned a bakery” call.



Turns out Quillan Salkilld got a tattoo to commemorate the call on the foot that he KOd Nasarat with. pic.twitter.com/wL9q0Cb4SY — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 15, 2026

“So Quillan Salkilld–Nasrat Haqparast are fighting, and we’ve probably told this story before, but Nasrat was a really fat kid. I was sort of saying, ‘But you know, his parents owned a bakery. If my parents owned a bakery, I’d be banging blueberry muffins every day too.’”

That kick flattened Haqparast at 2:30 of the opening round, giving Salkilld a third straight UFC win and announcing the Australian as a serious threat at lightweight. The clip of the knockout married to Anik’s bakery line became instant meme material, with fans repeating “his parents owned a bakery” over replays of Haqparast’s collapse and joking about baked‑goods temptation in comment threads.​

Salkilld’s tattoo

The twist, as Anik revealed, is that many viewers came away thinking it was Salkilld’s family who owned the bakery. In reality, the story was about Haqparast, but Salkilld decided to lean into the confusion. According to Anik, Salkilld went out after the fight and had an “angry baker” tattoo inked on the very foot that knocked Haqparast out, specifically to commemorate the call.

“This is the greatest thing that has happened to me in my entire broadcasting career: Quillan got an angry baker tattooed on his f-cking foot. He got an angry baker tattoo because of the call – to commemorate the call.”

UFC Commentator Jon Anik

Anik called it the first time he could remember a line of his being immortalised on a fighter’s body and said it felt like a tribute to the work he puts into building those small narrative beats between strikes.​

A lot of people thought it was Quillan’s family that owned the bakery. It was Nasrat’s family. He’s the source of the angry baker, and now it’s immortalized forever on Quillan.

For Anik, who says he sees himself as providing the soundtrack to fighters’ professional lives, the “angry baker” on Salkilld’s foot has become an unlikely career high point – a meme, a miscommunication and a walk‑off head kick all baked into one.​​

“Paul Felder, one of my broadcast partners, wants to look me in my eyes when he’s talking. There are other broadcast partners I have that will never lock eyes with me the whole show. When Quillan scored that knockout, I’m turning to Laura Sanko and being like, ‘Yeah, he’s kind of fat, but his parents own a bakery,’ and then I look back up just in time. You have to be real careful you’re not looking away, especially in this sport.”