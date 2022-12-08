EA Sports add Hasbulla Magomedov vanity pack to UFC 4, three more fighters in update

EA Sports, the producers of UFC 4 – have added social media star, Hasbulla Magomedov to their video game this week in the form of a vanity pack, as well as three other fighters to the platform, in the bantamweight, lightweight, and welterweight weight classes.

Hasbulla Magomedov vanity pack added to UFC 4 in update from EA Sports

Hasbulla Magomedov, a social media star, who has been a prominent face at UFC events this year – particularly at cards hosted on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE – will be available to players of the EA Sports game, in the form of a Hasbulla Magomedov vanity pack, a new update confirmed this Thursday evening.

“Brand NEW @Hasbulla_NFT collection in #UFC4,” EA Sports UFC tweeted. “What geat will you be fighting with? Available IN GAME NOW.”

Along with the Habsulla Magomedov vanities added to the game, the Canadian-based developer have also added to the UFC 4 game’s roster, in the form of European talents, Merab Dvalishvili at bantamweight, Mateusz Gamrot at lightweight, and the undefeated, Shavkat Rakhmonov at the welterweight limit of 170lbs.

Dvalishvili, a native of Georgia, has been sidelined since UFC 278 back in August of this year, securing another impressive victory in an Octagon walk against the now-retired former undisputed UFC and WEC featherweight titleholder, Jose Aldo.

As for former KSW two-weight champion, Gamrot, the Polish fighter and American Top Team mainstay, has yet to return since he saw his winning steak halted at the hands of the surging, Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 back in October on ‘Fight Island’.

Boasting a perfect finish rate and maintaining his undefeated Octagon record, Kazakh finisher, Rakhmonov most recently defeated Neil Magny earlier this year with a third round win. And is slated to fight fellow division contender, Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 67 in January in what will come as a fifth Octagon walk for the 28-year-old.