Watch: Hapkido Master Takes on High School Wrestler in the Scrapyard

Hapkido master vs. high school wrestler — place your bets.

The immensely popular YouTube channel Streetbeefs has given us a never-ending supply of ridiculous knockouts and self-proclaimed tough guys getting put in their place. But this time, the guilty-pleasure programming offered its fans something a little different.

In a recently uploaded video, a 31-year-old Hapkido master put his skills to the test against a 19-year-old high school wrestler named Saxman.

For those unfamiliar, Hapkido is a Korean martial art that focuses on self-defense, blending striking, grappling, and joint-lock techniques. As for wrestling, it’s considered by many to be the best base for aspiring mixed martial artists.

Check out the video below, and you’ll understand why.



Nobody was particularly surprised by the result, but users on YouTube were quick to offer their take on the obvious mismatch.

“Honestly, good on that kid for seeing the skill difference and not hurting the guy. Good fight kid.”

“We all knew the outcome after we read the first two words of the title.”

“These style vs style fights have the feel of the classic early 90s UFC days.”

“As soon as I saw the moustache, it was game over!”

“Who else called that one at the intro?”