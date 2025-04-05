Jessica Borga Sleeps Hannah Rankin in 32 Seconds to Win Inaugural Featherweight Title – BKFC 72 Highlights

Jessica Borga needed just over 30 seconds to become Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship‘s first-ever female featherweight champion at BKFC 72 in Dubai.

Borga’s opponent, Hannah Rankin, came out looking to push the pace early, but the ‘Black Widow’ emerged victorious in lightning fast fashion, catching ‘The Classical Warrior’ with a pair of brutal right hands in the opening minute. The second one caught Rankin clean, sending her crashing to the canvas and down for the count.

Official Result: Jessica Borga def. Hannah Rankin via KO (right hand) to win the inaugural BKFC featherweight world championship.

With the win, ‘Black Widow’ movie to 3-0 under the BKFC banner with all three of her victories coming via first-round knockout.

Check out highlights from Hannah Rankin vs. Jessica Borga at BKFC 72:

JESSICA BORGA IS BUILT DIFFERENT👊💥#BKFC72 | Live NOW on DAZN pic.twitter.com/CiYDeijdSW — DAZN Sport (@DAZN_Sport) April 5, 2025