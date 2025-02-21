Boxing Star Claressa Shields Fires Back at Critics: ‘Do Your Research!’ Amid Marijuana Suspension Controversy

ByTimothy Wheaton
Claressa Shields, a 29-year-old US-born boxer and the only fighter to hold undisputed world titles in three weight classes, has been suspended by the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission after testing positive for marijuana. The suspension follows an “oral fluid sample” collected after her February 3 victory over Danielle Perkins in Michigan, which revealed the presence of the banned substance.

Marijuana is prohibited in competition under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules. The Michigan Commission stated that Claressa Shields’ actions pose a threat to the integrity of professional boxing, public interest, and athlete safety. The World Boxing Organization (WBO), which cannot impose suspensions, has requested Shields to provide an explanation through a “show cause” notice.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Commission is conducting its own investigation to determine if further disciplinary action is warranted. Shields addressed the situation on social media, asserting she is a “clean athlete.”

Her manager criticized the Michigan Commission’s statements as premature and harmful, suggesting second-hand smoke could be a factor in her positive test. Shields remains undefeated in her career and is widely regarded as one of boxing’s greatest athletes.

Online, Shields responded:

“This isn’t breaking. And it’s not a thinking face, it was marijuana, no PEDs. Also [Ariel Helwani] it’s a temporary suspension til I go to trial for the very petite amount. I’ve never smoked weed.

On my soul can’t nobody tarnish my image. It’s a temporary suspension til I go to trial for this very small amount of marijuana. I’m not SUSPENDED from Boxing, I’m not stripped of my titles. I’m just waiting. Also I can’t defend a lie! Do your research!”

