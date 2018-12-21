Gustafsson: The Jon Jones Era Is Over

More than five years after their first fight Alexander Gustafsson says ‘the Jon Jones era is over’ at UFC 232.

Neither light heavyweight has been too active since their first fight back in 2013. Gustafsson has had five fights since them, going 3-2 in the process. Jones has fought just four times in that stretch.

Their first fight is widely considered the greatest title fight in UFC history. Next week Gus and Jones will finally have the rematch everyone has been waiting for. And again the light heavyweight title will be on the line.

Earlier today Gustafsson said this rematch is the fight he has been training for since their first fight. He said the chance to beat Jones is more important to him than the title itself.

“It’s a little bit of both, of course, but if I have to choose one, it’s the rematch,” Gustafsson told MMAjunkie. Fighting Jon Jones again, and it’s been five years since we fought – it’s the fight I’ve been wanting for a long time and dreaming about and training for all this time. All this time, I’ve been training for this fight. This is it. I’m preparing for him. Every session, I’ve prepared for him. That’s the best guy out there, and that’s the guy I’m beating.

“… I can’t want it more than this. It’s a dream fight, and that’s the thing that’s been pushing me the most. I want the biggest fights, fighting the best guys out there, and this is just the highlight. This is it.”

UFC 232 takes place Dec. 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.