Greg Hardy To Appeal No Contest Against Ben Sosoli At UFC Boston

UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy will be appealing his no contest result against Ben Sosoli.

Hardy outpointed Sosoli over three rounds to initially get the unanimous decision win at UFC Boston last week. However, it was later overturned as Hardy used an inhaler in between the second and third rounds.

He received permission after asking a nearby commission inspector — stating it was USADA-approved — before using it. However, using an inhaler is illegal regardless as Hardy’s win as well as bonus was taken away from him. But because he did receive permission, the former NFL star now plans on appealing the result:

“I think it’s something that we’re gonna have to fight out in court and figure it out,” Hardy said (via ESPN). “The long and short of it is I had no idea [it was against the rules].”

Hardy claimed to have notified the doctor, UFC and USADA about the inhaler. But given that he’s only been in the sport since 2018, he admits he’s still unsure on all the rules.

“I’m in the middle of figuring it all out,” Hardy added. “This is all new to me. As shocking as it may be, Greg Hardy does not know all.”

Many thought that Hardy was slowing down in the second round and that the inhaler gave him an advantage in the third. Others claim using an inhaler has no impact other than to help asthmatic users with their breathing.

For Hardy, he claims to have not needed the inhaler at all. But given that he received permission, he did not want to put himself at a disadvantage:

“I didn’t need it at all,” Hardy said. “I wanted to take the inhaler, because I have asthma and I was at a breathing disadvantage. … When they’re telling you [that] you can, you don’t want to continue putting yourself at a disadvantage if you don’t have to.”

