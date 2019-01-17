Greg Hardy Reveals Lofty Goals For Fighting Career

Greg Hardy reveals his lofty goals for his fighting career that appears to not only be in the MMA world but also boxing as well. Hardy is slated to make his UFC debut when he meets Allen Crowder in a heavyweight showdown at the upcoming UFC on ESPN + 1 event.

Up to this point, he was under a rare developmental contract where the UFC is paying him to fight in the minor leagues. Once they feel that he’s ready, he will then fight in the UFC.

Goals

Now that time has come. While doing a recent interview, Hardy unveiled the grand plans for himself.



“Honestly, at this point we’re going to fight, we’re going to look for that UFC heavyweight belt,” Hardy told MMAjunkie. “We’re going to go for the Zuffa Boxing title, the WBC (title). I want to be the great American heavyweight. I want to be the fighting heavyweight of the world. America needs one of those, and I can be that guy for them.”

UFC on ESPN+ 1 (also known as UFC Fight Night 143) is set to take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card will air on ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN 8 p.m. ET. and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.



According to Hardy, he believes that with his history, he can’t change the minds of people. Instead, he has learned to let go of things he is unable to control.



“Regardless of who you are and what you do, there’s going to be people that hate you. You’re going to have to deal with things,” he said. “These are just my burdens and my downfalls. It’s what I have to deal with. It doesn’t bother me, and it’s something I want to face head-on.”

