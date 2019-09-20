Greg Hardy Gets Opponent & Location Change For Next UFC Fight

Spread the word!













Greg Hardy will not be taking on Jarjis Danho at UFC Singapore as expected. Instead, the former NFL pro-bowler will be taking on Ben Sosoli at UFC Boston after Hardy’s original opponent had to pull out of the fight.

The news of the change was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Breaking: Greg Hardy's next fight in the UFC will take place on Oct. 18 in Boston, rather than Oct. 26 in Singapore as originally planned. His initial opponent, Jarjis Danho, pulled out. New opponent is Contender Series alum Ben Sosoli. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 20, 2019

Greg Hardy, of course, is coming off of a 45-second TKO win over Juan Adams at UFC San Antonio. He was asking for a ranked opponent next, or a step up in competition after Adams, yet he does not get that. Before the Adams win, he knocked out Dmitry Smoliakov at UFC Fort Lauderdale for his first UFC win. In his Octagon debut, he was DQ’d for an illegal knee thrown against Allen Crowder.

Ben Sosoli, meanwhile, is coming off of a no-contest on the Contender Series. After the fight, UFC president, Dana White said they wanted to get him on their upcoming episode of ‘Looking For A Fight’ yet, he gets a contract beforehand. The Aussie was also a contestant on ‘The Ultimate Fighter 28’ where he lost in the first round to Juan Espino.

Where this fight will be placed on the card is unknown.

